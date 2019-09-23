New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Belkin Boost Up 7.5-watt Qi Wireless Charging Pad
$13 $50
free shipping

That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Geekdeal via eBay.
  • A 90-day Belkin warranty applies.
  • universally compatible with Qi-enabled devices
  • optimized for iPhone 8 and up
  • compatible with lightweight cases up to 3 mm
  • non-slip surface
  • thermal protection sensor
  • Published 1 hr ago
