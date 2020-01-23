Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Bluetooth Indigo Beats Pop Collection On-Ear Headphones
$102 $120
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $35 and the lowest upfront price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop the price to $102.
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • on-ear controls and mic
  • compatible with Siri
  • cushioned ear cups
  • battery life of up to 40 hours
  • Model: MRRF2LLA
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Beats by Dr. Dre
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register