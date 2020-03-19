Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones
$39
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb in any color by $11 and the lowest price we've seen for any model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in black.
  • Sold by savetronix via eBay.
  • A 30-day warranty applies; it's unclear who supports it.
  • dual-driver acoustics
  • on-board controls and microphone
  • sweat and water resistance
  • up to 12 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: ML8V2LL/A
