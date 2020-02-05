Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
$49 $134
free shipping

That's $26 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • dual-driver acoustics
  • on-board controls and microphone
  • sweat and water resistance
  • up to 12 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: ML8W2LL/A
