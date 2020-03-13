Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Pop Wireless Earphones
$42 in cart $49
free shipping

That's $37 less than what you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • It's available in Pop Blue.
  • The price drops in cart.
Features
  • dual-driver acoustics
  • on-board controls and microphone
  • sweat and water resistance
  • up to 12 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: MRET2LLA
