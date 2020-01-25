Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
$118 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $62. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Add to cart to get this price.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
  • adjustable secure-fit earhooks
  • sweat- and water-resistant
  • charging case and eartips with four size options
  • Model: MV6Y2LL/A
