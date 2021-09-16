Coupon code "SAVE4FALL" makes this deal $79 less than you'd pay for a new pair at most stores such as Apple and Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP warranty is provided.
- In Black.
- Up to 8 hours of listening time
- Bluetooth
- IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant
- Active noise cancelling
- 3 soft eartip sizes
- USB-C universal charging
- One-touch pairing
That's a low by a buck, most charge around $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Beats Black pictured).
- Apple W1 Chip
- magnetic
- up to 12 hours of listening
- built-in mic
- audio share
- extended range Class 1 Bluetooth
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 15 hours of playback per charge
- speech-detecting accelerometer & dual-beam forming microphones
- Model: MWNV2LL/A
Apply coupon code "DNEWS549821" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $25. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge
- secure-fit earhooks
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Apply coupon code "SAVE4FALL" to get the best price we've seen, at $16 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago, and $86 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Samsung via eBay.
- In Black.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180NZKSXAR
That's $48 less than buying a new pair from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Shop home items, apparel, tech, and more. Additionally, apply code "SAVE4FALL" to save an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
Save on three hard drive capacities, each with three read speed options. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 250GB 500MB/S USB-C Portable SSD for $33.99 (low by $6).
Sign In or Register