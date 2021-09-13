Apply coupon code "DNEWS549821" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $25. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge
- secure-fit earhooks
That's a low by a buck, most charge around $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Beats Black pictured).
- Apple W1 Chip
- magnetic
- up to 12 hours of listening
- built-in mic
- audio share
- extended range Class 1 Bluetooth
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 15 hours of playback per charge
- speech-detecting accelerometer & dual-beam forming microphones
- Model: MWNV2LL/A
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on brands such as Beats, JBL, Cleer, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll also get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from September 17 to 26).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.99 w/ $40 KC (savings of $20).
That's a savings of $22 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White
- up to 15 hours' battery life
- Model: WI-C310/B
It's $51 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Apply coupon code "DNEWS8420921" to save $56 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Pictured is Las Vegas - Black.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS444821" for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Shades of Gray or Assorted Colors.
Coupon code "DNEWS5360921" cuts it to the best deal we could find by $37. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3 divided sections
- 2 card slots
- 3 pen holders
- front flap buckle key closure
- rear drop-in pocket
- removable, adjustable leather shoulder strap
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS16921" and save $10 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- Adjustable/removable shoulder strap
- Inner mesh pockets
- Zippered closures
Sign In or Register