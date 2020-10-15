UntilGone · 5 hrs ago
Refurb Baja 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$110 $170
free shipping

That's $59 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • includes three nozzles
  • on-board detergent tank
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/15/2020
    Published 5 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools UntilGone
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register