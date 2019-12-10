Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Focus Camera · 1 hr ago
Refurb Audio-Technica Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear High-Resolution Headphones
$59 $99
free shipping

That's $90 less than the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Focus Camera

Tips
  • Use coupon code "GREEN" to get this price.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 45mm drivers
  • 30-hour battery
  • 5Hz to 40kHz frequency response
  • Model: ATH-SR6BTBK
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GREEN"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Focus Camera Audio-Technica
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register