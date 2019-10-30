New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Refurb Audeze EL-8 Open-Back Planar Magnetic Headphones
$250 $699
free shipping

That's $449 less than a new pair. Buy Now at Adorama

  • A 1-year Audeze warranty applies.
Features
  • 100mm neodymium planar magnetic driver
  • 10Hz to 50kHz frequency response
  • 3.5mm stereo plug w/ 1/4" adapter
