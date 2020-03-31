Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Asus Pentium N4200 1080p 15.6" Touch Chromebook Laptop
$210 $388
free shipping

That's $178 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
  • A 90-day Asus warranty is provided.
Features
  • Intel Pentium N4200 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 touch display
  • 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC storage
  • Chromebook OS
  • Model: C523NAIH24T
