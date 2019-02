Newegg offers the refurbished Asus AC1200 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router forwith. That's tied with our refurb mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for this router in any condition. (It's also at least $23 less than you'd pay for a new model today.) It features four 5dBi antennas, four LAN ports, and USB 2.0. Deal ends February 6.Note: A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.