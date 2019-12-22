Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Asus Chromebook Celeron Apollo Lake Dual 14" Laptop
$118 $139
free shipping

That's $61 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops to $118.15 in cart.
  • A 90-day VIPOutlet is provided.
  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: C423NA-WB04
  • Expires 12/22/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
