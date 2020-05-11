Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Refurb Asus Chromebook C425 Core m3 14" 1080p Laptop
$315 $449
free shipping

That's $124 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by voodublu via eBay
  • A 3-month ASUS warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 slim-bezel display
  • 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C425TA-WH348
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
Full HD (1080p) Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register