Refurb Asus Chromebook 16" 2.5GHz Touchscreen 1080p Laptop
$200 $290
free shipping

That's $90 less than a new model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by voodublu via eBay
  • A 90-day Asus warranty applies
  • Intel Pentium N4200 2.5GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: C523NA-IH24T
cincinnatimiles
$195 renewed at Amazon.
