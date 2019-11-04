Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $35 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under our September mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today of $45.) Buy Now at Staples
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $20 off and a good price for a 22" 1080p monitor, especially one with an IPS panel. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Shop a variety of brand-name vendors, including Dooney & Bourke, Bissell, Char-Broil, Cuisinart, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by at least $12 and $4 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's a low by $15. Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurbished model by $66 today.) Buy Now at eBay
Those are price lows by $50 and $20, respectively.
Update: The 128GB has dropped to $639 and the 512GB model to $729. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $450 altogether, $100 cheaper with the mouse than without, and $100 less than we saw three weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $299 although most sellers charge $1,790 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $90 less than a new model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
