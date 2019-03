Newegg offers the refurbished Asus 28" 4K LED Ultra HD Gaming Monitor in Black forwith. That's $80 under our September mention of a refurbished unit and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $166 less than the best deal for a new unit now.) It features a 3840x2160 native resolution, AMD FreeSync, and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.Note: A 90-day Asus warranty is included.