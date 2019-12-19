Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 32 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for Verizon
$595 $1,000
free shipping

That's a savings of $405, and the best price we've seen for it locked or unlocked. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bid Allies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • in Space Gray
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
