New
Daily Steals · 54 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T
$700, 256GB for $757
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now

Tips
  • Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99.
  • It's also available in a 256GB model for $756.99 via coupon code "APLXS256". With free shipping, that's $492 under the best price we could find for a new unit.
  • A 30-day warranty is provided, although it is unclear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Copy APLXS64
Copy APLXS256
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "APLXS64"
    Code "APLXS256"
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones Daily Steals Apple
AT&T iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register