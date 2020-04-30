Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $122 under the lowest price we could find for an unlocked refurb.
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8.
That's $231 cheaper than we could find elsewhere.
This phone without a plan would cost at least $199 elsewhere.
Developed in partnership with the CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself.
That's a $5 savings.
Save $3 and grab some friends to collaborate on Spotify and Apple Music playlists.
Forgot your glasses? No worries! With this magnifying app, you can see what you need to in great detail while also looking cool being on your phone. Plus, it's $5 off list!
Save $10 on this app, which puts hundreds of synth sounds at your fingertips. Learn the intros to Van Halen's Jump or Europe's The Final Countdown, then throw in some Axel F for variety. Use your AirPods, no one needs to hear this.
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA.
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa.
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers over brand-new ones.
It's the best discount range at B&H we've seen on a full selection of Apple products, including Macbooks, Apple Watches, iPads, Mac minis, iMacs, and more.
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a refurb; this one is open-box.
Update: The price has dropped to $539.99.
Update 2: The headline has been changed to more accurately describe the item's condition.
That's the best price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $669.
Current AT&T customers get a $100 Sam's Club gift card with upon activation of a new iPhone SE 2 on an installment plan.
