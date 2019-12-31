Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPhone XR 128GB Smartphone for AT&T
$399 $649
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen for this phone and $250 less than buying new. Buy Now at eBay

  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • available in white
  • Model: MT3U2LL/A
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
