Walmart · 5 hrs ago
$70 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the refurbished Apple iPhone SE 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Total Wireless in Gray or Rose Gold for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $65 less than what you'd pay for an unlocked refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year warranty applies although it's unclear who backs it
Details
Comments
Published 5 hr ago
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$188 $230
free shipping
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $185.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $44.)
Update: The price has increased to $187.99. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
eBay · 3 days ago
Refurb Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$329
free shipping
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46, although we saw it for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Tips
- Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Phone
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $100 under the lowest price we could find on any carrier elsewhere.) Buy Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone
$150 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk in Gray or Rose Gold for $149.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $149 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cheaxics Lightning to HDMI 1080P Digital AV Adapter
$10 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Cheaxics via Amazon offers the Cheaxics Lightning to HDMI 1080P Digital AV Adapter for $20.99. Coupon code "MXNSERMJ" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with select Apple devices
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $1 off and best price we could find
SZDLC via Amazon offers the Cable Bite Cable Protectors 12-Pack for Apple Lightning Cables for $9.99. Coupon code "YACI959K" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $1 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. These cable protectors snap on to buttress the sensitive area where the charging cable meets the charging plug. Deal ends July 31.
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Apple · 3 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 1 mo ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 22" Desktop
$525 $1,500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 21.5" Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "MAC25" drops that to $524.99. With free shipping. That's $74 under our May mention, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $74 from a reputable seller.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-4570R 2.7GHz Haswell quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 LED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Mac OS X Yosemite
- Model: ME086LL/A
