New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB Verizon Phone
$425 $849
free shipping

That's $424 under the list price when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Available in several colors.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Verizon Wireless iOS
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register