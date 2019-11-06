New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$300 $325
free shipping

That's tied as the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by MyWit via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided
Features
  • Available in several colors (Silver pictured)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished GSM iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register