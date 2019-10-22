New
eBay · 42 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$300
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from six days ago, the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal we could find now by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bid Allies via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided
Features
  • Available in several colors (Space Grey pictured)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
GSM iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register