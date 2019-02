Ending today, BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 256GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $469.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to. (You'll need to be logged in for this to apply.) With, that's tied with our mention from two days ago for the lowest outright price we've seen for this phone incondition. (We saw it for $470 bundled with $94 in Rakuten points two weeks ago.)Note: A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.