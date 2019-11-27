Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 51 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$169
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $40 and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Maxbacksales via eBay.
  • A 60-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • available in Black
Details
Comments
