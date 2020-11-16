Save 50% off on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, Mini, and Mini 2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flyingsale via eBay.
-
Published 54 min ago
Verified 7 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $299 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rose Gold.
- 10.5" retina touch display
- A10X Fusion chip
- touch ID
- 7MP front camera; 12MP back camera
- Model: MQF22LL/A
Save on the new 8th generation Apple iPad. Trade in your eligible phone to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. And, you'll enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24 months.
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured).
It's $34 under list, the best we could find, and a great deal on this recent model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in three colors at this price (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- touch ID
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one and three weeks.
- In Green
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFR2LL/A
That's $30 less than most stores charge, including Apple direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Space Grey pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Save $300 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Emb-phones via eBay.
- It comes with a 90-day functionality warranty, but details are not provided.
- 5.5" screen size
- quad-core processor
- 12.3MP resolution camera
- Model: G2PW2100021A
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Apply coupon code "20PERCENTOFF" for the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Best Buy
- The coupon can be applied on the payment page during checkout.
- Available in several colors (Baltic Blue pictured).
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLQ3ZM/A
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco
- This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Sign In or Register