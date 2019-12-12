Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2016)
$205 $330
free shipping

That's $25 under our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen (It's also a low today by $25). Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Blinq via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer 30-day returns.
  • available in Space Gray
  • Model: MLMN2LL/A
