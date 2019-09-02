eBay · 28 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$215
free shipping

Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished fifth-generation Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in several colors for $214.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $80. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
Leave a comment!

3 comments
BlueOak
Yah, not gonna find an iPad Pro with LTE for two hundred bucks. Apparently, @Dealnews interns running the shop on the holiday.

Rather, It's a 5th gen regular iPad with LTE. (Current gen is 6th, starting 2018.)

"Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE"
38 min ago
KevinRitchey
Pro?
46 min ago
HippieRooster
It is not a pro when you click through
13 hr 43 min ago