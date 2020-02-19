Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 50 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$320
free shipping

Stock is scarce elsewhere but you'd expect to pay nearly $500. Furthermore, this is the best price we've seen! Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Features
  • In Space Gray
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 7 hr ago
    Verified 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
128GB Pro Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
4 comments
BlueOak
OK, so @Dealnews has now fixed the title from "13" to "9.7".

Now please explain why this is a posted deal?

How is the following Dealnews claim valid?

"but you'd expect to pay nearly $500. Furthermore, this is the best price we've seen! "

I'm seeing them all over the place for $250-300.

This is a four year old model from March 2016. Come on Deal News, you can do better!
6 min ago
cheap1
yeah, I'm glad I read this comment section. I thought that description was BS... I couldn't see it because for some reason DealNews links to eBay go nowhere for me....Starts to load and then stops
2 hr 20 min ago
BlueOak
"Deals so good we bought one ourselves"

@Dealnews employee, hopefully you didn't believe you were buying an 'iPad Pro 13"' because...

1) The iPad at this link is a 1st Pro gen 9.7" iPad.

2) The "13" inch iPad does not exist. And **nobody** calls the "12.9" a "13".
4 hr 5 min ago
TTownDavid
Link is for 9.7", not 13" ipad
6 hr 14 min ago