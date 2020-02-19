Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 13" 128GB WiFi Tablet
$320
free shipping

Stock is scarce elsewhere but you'd expect to pay nearly $500. Furthermore, this is the best price we've seen! Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
  • In Space Gray
1 comment
TTownDavid
Link is for 9.7", not 13" ipad
2 min ago