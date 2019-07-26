New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$770 w/ $115 in Rakuten points $1,000
free shipping

Ending today, BuySPRY via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Wifi Tablet (2018) in Silver or Space Gray for $769.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $115.35 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's at least $291 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day BuySpry warranty applies.
  • Item does not ship in original packaging and may show some light scuffs or scratch marks from handling.
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Rakuten Apple
64GB Pro Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register