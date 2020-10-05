It's $459 less than buying it new directly from Apple. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gold or Space Gray.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-dsy return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12.9" IPS LCD touchscreen Retina display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4K video recording
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12.9" 2732x2048 multi-touch liquid Retina display
- Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 coprocessor
- supports Apple Pencil (2nd-Gen.)
- Model: MTHL2LL/A
It's $34 under list, and although it's price matched elsewhere, that's a nice discount on a newly released iPad. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Touch ID
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLD2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- It no longer receives the latest iOS updates.
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
- Model: MC954LL/A
That's $150 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- The packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12.9" 2732x2048 Retina display
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) support
- Model: MXAT2LL/A
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
That's the best price we could find for the iPad alone by $300. Plus, you'll receive free Audio-Technica Consumer ATH-CKR7TW True Wireless In-Ear Headphones in-cart (at least $110 elsewhere). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray.
- unlocked for Verizon
- Model: MU1X2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.9" Retina display with True Tone
- A12 Bionic chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime
- HD front camera
- Model: MUQW2LL/A
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.)
Update: The price has increased to $72.25. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Amazon is already taking $15 off several just-released Apple Watch Series 6 models, putting them at the best price we've seen. Grab the 40mm model for $384.99 or the 44mm model for $414.99. They're not available in all colors and currently on backorder, though. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
Other major carriers charge at least $5 a month, and Apple charges $399 to buy the phone outright. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 4.7" screen
That's $19 less than you'd pay for two new ones from most major retailers and the lowest price per charger we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
