Apple · 22 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$549 $699
free shipping

That's $100 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere today. Buy Now at Apple

  • a 1-year Apple warranty applies
  • available in Space Gray or Silver
