That's $70 less than a refurb costs elsewhere and $10 under last week's mention.
That's $70 less than a refurb costs elsewhere and $10 under last week's mention.
Update: It's now $539.99 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $94 less than a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $98 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $71.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the Refurb Verizon Ellipsis 8" 16GB Wi-Fi + 4G Android Tablet in Blue or White for $54.95 with free shipping. That's about $50 off and the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
$10 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now at Rakuten
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied as the best we've seen and $45 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed unit. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $3. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $398 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model so soon after release. Buy Now at Amazon
