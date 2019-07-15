New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB WiFi Tablet
$391 $750
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished current-generation Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $489. In-cart, that drops to $391.20. With free shipping, that's $189 less than a new model and is the best we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Tips
  • Blinq via eBay is a close price at a buck more
  • A 90-day VIP warranty is provided
Features
  • Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • dynamic adjustment
  • A10X Fusion chip
  • 6-core CPU and 12-core GPU
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
256GB Pro Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register