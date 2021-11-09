It's $261 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in three colors.
- 7.9" Retina display
- A8 chip
- 8MP rear camera with 1080p video
- 1.2MP front camera
It's a low by $69 and the second-best price we've seen.
- In Space Gray.
- 11" 2388x1668 Liquid Retina LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Apple M1 3.2 GHz 8-core CPU
- 8-core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine
- Thunderbolt/ USB 4
- 12-megapixel wide front camera; 10-megapixel ultra wide rear camera
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- iPadOS 14.5.1
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
It's $150 off and at the best price we've seen for a new, factory-sealed unit.
- Choose from Space Gray or Silver
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 12.9" 2732 x 2048 resolution
- 10MP rear ultra wide camera, 12MP rear wide camera
- Model: MHNK3LL/A
That's $50 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere.
Update: The price now drops to $794 in-cart.
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- In Space Grey.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP front facing camera and 12MP rear facing camera
- Model: MHQU3LL/A
You'd pay around $400 for it at stores such as Best Buy.
- In Gold or Space Gray.
- Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay.
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 7.9" Retina display with True Tone A12 Bionic chip
- 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Model: MUQW2LL/A
Take up to 64% off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more.
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, smartwatches, iPads, and accessories.
Add to cart to see this price drop, which is $106 less than a sealed unit costs from other retailers.
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- In Space Grey.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 12.9" 2732 x 2048 resolution
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 10MP Rear ultra wide camera, 12MP rear wide camera
- Model: MHNK3LL/A
That's a low by $24 and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now $36.99.
- rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- multi-device connectivity
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Model: 500BT
That's a savings of $67 off list price.
Get this price via coupon code "ADSATAG". It's a low by $10 and the best price we've seen.
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
That's the best price we could find by $3.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17.
- built-in magnets
That's $19 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $156.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
It's a savings of $5 off list and the first discount we've seen on this model.
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Most sellers charge $249.
Update: The price increased to $199.99.
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
