itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. This item will show above average wear, including scratches and dents.
Published 54 min ago
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
- This deal is only available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the newest Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $719.99. That's $80 less than our December mention and the lowest price we've seen for this current-generation iPad. (It's $179 less than the best price we could find elsewhere today.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
Covershield via eBay offers the OxGord Multi-Level Ramp Chock Block Pair for $22.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- support up to 11,000 lbs.
- Model: ACLR-02
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
