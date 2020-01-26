Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad Air 32GB WiFi Tablet
$150 $180
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $47. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads Walmart Apple
Refurbished Air 32GB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register