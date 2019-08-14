New
Refurb Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet
$145
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
