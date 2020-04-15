Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad Air 2 128GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$230 $499
free shipping

Save an enormous $469 off list, and immerse yourself in a world beyond your four walls. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
  • A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
