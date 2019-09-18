Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $42.) Buy Now at eBay
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now at Apple
$199 under Apple's recently lowered list price and the best deal we've seen for this 2018 model with 1TB of storage. It's available in Space Gray or Silver at both Walmart and Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
That's an all-time price low for this 2018 model. Most stores charge at least $100 more, with Apple's direct price still at $999. Buy Now at Amazon
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $98.99. Buy Now at eBay
On top of these student-friendly savings, you'll also get Beats headphones in various over-ear and in-ear styles for free with select orders. Shop Now at Apple
That's the lowest price we could find by $37, although we saw it for $30 less last month. Buy Now at Amazon
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $318 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's tied with last week's mention and $400 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model before it's actually released. Buy Now at Amazon
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
Sign In or Register