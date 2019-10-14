eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet
$55
free shipping

That's currently a low by $51 and the best deal we've seen. (It's also $6 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago.)

Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Phone_Cellar via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • Available in Black
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
  • LED-backlit multi-touch screen
  • 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
  • up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
2 comments
jes_fine
This can not be upgraded to iso 10 so can't download any apps. Most websites crash all the time as it can't process all the data. Way past its use by date. A waste of money.
1 hr 27 min ago
BlueOak
We've owned an iPad2 with cellular radio since it launched. It was a wonderful and solidly built tablet.

We still have it. Every once in a while we pull it out to stream media. It is perfectly functional, including the battery.

However, its performance is painfully slow - so frustrating, we immediately shut it down and put it back in the obsolete toy drawer.

No matter what your hoped use case for it, do yourself a favor, don't throw a good $50 toward a drawer warmer piece of obsolete technology.
5 hr 37 min ago