Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's currently a low by $51 and the best deal we've seen. (It's also $6 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best we've seen and is currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
Low by $19 for a rare discount on an iPad so recently released. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $424 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $25 under our August refurb mention, which included headphones, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now at Daily Steals
It's a low for a refurb by $17. Buy Now at eBay
Save on Husqvarna, Worx, DuroMax, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most charge $200 or more. Buy Now at eBay
$4 drop since last week and a rare discount on a newly-released Apple Watch. Buy Now at Abt
Sign In or Register