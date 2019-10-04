eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet
$55
free shipping

That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $56.)

Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Phone_Cellar via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • available in Black
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
  • LED-backlit multi-touch screen
  • 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
  • up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
cheap1
The same outfit has the third generation 64 GB model for less than 20 bucks more at 6299. That is actually a much better deal. Slightly faster internals and Retina display. Not to mention the higher storage.
7 hr 44 min ago
jes_fine
About all this is good for is downloading movies and tv from Amazon and then watching them ; forget streaming. Otherwise useless.
14 hr 20 min ago
BlueOak
We have owned this iPad (with cellular radio) since it was released.

It was a very nice, very high quality tablet in its time.

But its time is long past.

For those folks trying to convince themselves it is usable as a streaming video device, hopefully you have lots of patience. Even with that limited use, it is slowwww.
17 hr 9 min ago