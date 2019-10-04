New
Refurb Apple iPad 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet
$44 $49
That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $56.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Phone_Cellar via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • available in Black
  • 0.512GB DDR2
  • 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
  • LED-backlit multi-touch screen
  • 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
  • up to 10 hours of runtime on a single charge
  • Expires 10/4/2019
