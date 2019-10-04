Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $56.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $70 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $30.) Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. It's quite rare to see a discount on an iPad so recently released. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $60 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $105 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $144 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $164. Buy Now at Rakuten
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
