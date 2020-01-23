Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad 10.2" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$212 $329
free shipping

That's $67 less than a new model and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" bags this price.
Features
  • in Gold
  • A10 Fusion CPU
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • Model: MW762LL/A
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
