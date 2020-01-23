Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Apple iPad 10.2" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$212 $329
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $67. Buy Now at eBay

  • To get this deal, use code "PLUGGEDIN".
  • Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies
Features
  • A10 Fusion CPU
  • 10.2" Retina display
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • Model: MW742LL/A
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
    Published 2 hr ago
