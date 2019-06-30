New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
$525 $1,500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iMac Intel Core i5 2.7GHz 21.5" Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "MAC25" drops that to $524.99. With free shipping. That's $74 under our May mention, and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $74 from a reputable seller.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Core i5-4570R 2.7GHz Haswell quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 LED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
- Mac OS X Yosemite
- Model: ME086LL/A
Details
New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
ICE Unisex Watch
$17 $100
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the ICE Unisex Watch in several styles (Pure Red pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "ICE" cuts that to $16.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 330 feet
- silicone strap
Daily Steals · 1 mo ago
iView CyberBox Streaming Player
$74
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the iView CyberBox Streaming Player for $79.99. Coupon code "DSIVIEW" cuts it to $73.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- receive free unencrypted local TV and cable stations
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
- Android apps (preinstalled and availlable from Google Play)
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Refurb Samsung Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$200 $500
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Samsung Powerbot Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $229.99. Coupon code "PWRBOT" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $249 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- app-controlled and Alexa compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo
$30 $80
free shipping
Daily Steals offer the refurbished Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard / Mouse Combo for $34.99. Coupon code "LOG550" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $13 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Apple · 2 wks ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
Target · 3 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
